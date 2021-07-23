Emotional well-being during the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic presents a great opportunity to recognise and emphasise mental health. The present pandemic to have occurred in a longtime poses a great challenge and has been testing the survival skills of mankind. Even as one tries to keep oneself physically fit, the time -tested methods of keeping mental health should assume equal importance.



Modern India has men and women taking equal responsibility at workplaces. However, the rewards have not been even. The variability is attributable to physiological and sociological factors. Owing to the hormonal make-up women tend to feel more stressed at work. The societal stereotype about women makes them work twice harder only to get half the recognition that men get. Women's health takes a big toll, particularly women with children who have to manage home, child care and grow up the corporate ladder. While corporations are offering a lot of well-being programs and women health sessions, they need to walk the talk.

In today's times there is no dearth of information available. It is how one can make their client implement and use the expert advice given to them. This is where the gap lies and there is a lot of work required. During this pandemic, women especially those employed - self- or otherwise - will do well to delegate household chores to members of the family.Conversely,it behoves the employers and colleagues to recognise the extraordinary circumstances the pandemic exposes women to. The norm of the new normal is to come to terms with the potentially life-threatening ecosystem and alter our behaviour. Staying safe and secure should be top priority. A simple life-style that de-emphasises targets, goals and graphs is the ideal way forward as long as the pandemic conditions prevail. Survival should take precedence over success.