Fuelled by passion: Sunaina makes a mark in fashion jewellery

Twelve years back when Sunaina Ramisetty decided to foray into the jewellery line, she was pretty sure about what lay ahead.



Today, her fashion and silver jewellery endeavour not only draws buyers from different parts of the world but also provide employment to over 300 people wherein 70 percent of them are women artisans.

CEO and founder of Tarinika that has an online presence along with brick-and-mortar stores in a few cities in India, Sunaina says that quality accessories, mindful designs and affordability are a sustainable combination that have eventually become the USP of her products.

At present, the brick-and-mortar stores are in Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada and the one in the port city turned a year old now. "It is an amazing experience so far in Visakhapatnam as we envisaged an encouraging response in the City of Destiny right from the initial days. With so much appreciation, love and support from the clients, we intend to reach out to a larger section of people in the coming days," says Sunaina.

Currently residing in Houston, Texas, Sunaina was born in Hyderabad and brought up in Kolkata. She says that she has always been drawn to jewellery from a very young age. "With three generations of our family already into the jewellery business, it's only natural for me to follow suit. Apparently, my family's unconditional support plays a significant part in fuelling my passion that grew intense as the years progressed. Fashion is an incredible business and there is a constant quest to understand the market gaps and innovate to plug them up. With fresh design interventions and consistent quality maintenance, the idea is to make a difference in the fashion jewellery market," she explains.

Given the soaring gold prices, Sunaina exudes confidence that the demand for fashion and silver jewellery is here to stay. "Silver jewellery is growing strong in India. However, what stands out is how we cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customers by keeping pace with the current trends in the market," the 35-year-old CEO elaborates. At a time when people look forward to browsing through products within the confines of home, the home-grown endeavour intends to reach out to the increasing segment of online shoppers through an array of pocket-friendly options. Going forward, Sunaina aspires to have a stronger presence in the USA and Australia and expand business in the UK and Europe as well. "Back in India, we are planning to expand our wings in other parts of the country that may count up to 20 retail outlets in five years from now," she asserts.