Juggling between academics and sports with ease

Juggling between academics and sports is not taxing for Akula Sai Samhitha as she says that she learnt the art of balancing them at quite a young age.

The young skater is all set to receive Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar at Rastrapati Bhavan on January 22. The award includes Rs.1 lakh cash prize.

After securing 55 gold medals, including one in the 18th Asian Roller-Skating Championship, 13 silver and four bronze medals, the 15-year-old says that her fitness level played a significant part in multitasking with ease.

Skating grabbed the attention of Sai Samhitha when she was as young as four years. Her father being a national champion in skating essayed the role of her coach.

"My mother Krishnaveni is conscious about what I eat and ensures a healthy diet for me. My father inspired me to get into the rink ever since I was a child. I used to accompany him to the VUDA park, watching him in awe when he trains the skaters.

That's how it began for me," shares the Class X student of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School. Her father being a certified Indian coach and referee for the Roller Skating Federation of India turned out to be an added advantage for Sai Samhitha to pick up the nuances of the sport.

What's the most essential quality for skating? "Staying fit and on your toes," the skater quickly responds. Her brother A. Sai Hitesh is also a roller- and ice-skating champion as well. But for now, he is busy pursuing his Intermediate, taking a break from the sports.

Her last tournament was the 57th National Roller-Skating Championship – 2019 where she bagged three gold medals in the event. Though being in Class X seems to be demanding, the skater says that her efficient time management skills came in handy in striking a balance.

"My day starts at 5 a.m. Though my schedule is quite packed, I will not skip my fitness regimen at any cost. When I had to skip school to attend tournaments, my subject teachers help me cope with extra classes once I come back. That way, I consider myself fortunate," says Sai Samhitha.

Though studies have been a huge part of her life, she is able to focus equally on her favourite sports too as her parents and teachers give her the strength and support to realise her dreams. For her, academics and sports have always gone hand in hand and she attributes it to her support system.

From the first roller-skating international gold medal winner from Andhra Pradesh in girls category to securing the Vizag Port Association Women of Substance Award last year and securing a certificate from the Wonder Book of Records International for multi talents on a single stage, Sai Samhitha says she never feels enough.

Adept at quad freestyle, solo dance, inline freestyle and ice-skating, Sai Samhitha says she never gets tired of experimenting new styles and ensures to dedicate an appropriate amount of time for both studies as well as skating.