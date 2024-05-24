Hyderabad: A 3-day Social Intelligence Boot Camp, organized by KATALYST, an organization founded by Dr. Usha Yanamandra, commenced at the World Trade Center-Shamshabad in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad. The event will run until May 26, 2024, and feature 21 sessions and 15 guest speakers, covering a wide range of topics related to personal style, etiquette, communication, digital safety, and more.



Commenting on the inaugural day, Dr. Usha Yanamandra, Founder of KATALYST, said, "As we embark on this transformative and enriching experience, we are excited to share important information to help participants make the most of the event. This boot camp is designed to empower individuals to cultivate a polished presence and unlock their full potential."

The boot camp was graced by the presence of His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra as the Chief Guest, along with other distinguished guests of honor, including Y. Varaprasad Reddy, Chairman of World Trade Center, Shamshabad & Visakhapatnam, and K. Narasimha, DCP, Crime Cyberabad Police.

Today's sessions featured renowned guest speakers such as Anindita M Sinha, Thought Leader and Mentor, Harshavardhan Erra, CEO and Co-Founder of Peepal Waste Managers and Meghana Musunuri, Chairperson, Fountainhead Global School. Participants gained valuable insights into personal style and communication strategies.

Over the next two days, the boot camp will continue to host a lineup of esteemed guest speakers, including Prasanna Meher Nori, Global MNC Associate Partner; Sri Charan Lakkaraju, Founder & CEO of Student Tribe and Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018; Bhanu Murthy.Y, Cyber Crime Intervention Officer and Sr. Manager at SCSC; Rukshar Fatma Ali, Cosmetologist and Founder of Go with the Glow; Sonali Verma, Global Image Consultant; Rochelle M Corbett, Etiquette Expert; and Bhavik Monani, Global Iconic Photographer.