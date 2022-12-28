860 BSc paramedical courses on offer in Telangana Govt medical colleges

Hyderabad: About 860 BSc paramedical courses would be available for students in the government medical colleges from the year 2023-24.

The Medical Education director requested the government to issue Essentiality Certificates/No Objection Certificates for commencing the first-year in BSc Allied Health Sciences courses in nine medical colleges in the State, which the latter had agreed to by issuing orders and also that of the required certificates.

The issuance of Essentiality and No Objection Certificates is subject to selection and admission of candidates, made as per the procedure laid by the State government, among other conditions.

The prerequisites include the requirement of the institution to follow the fee structure prescribed by the State government, compliance to the rules of the State government and statutes and rules of Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, which may be issued from time to time and also that of the Registrar of K N R University of Health Sciences.

The courses include BSc in Anesthesia technology, Operation Theatre Technology, Renal Dialysis Technology, Radiology and Imaging Technology.