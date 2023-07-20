Live
Andhra Pradesh: Third phase of admissions into intermediate to end on August 17
The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board Secretary Saurabh Gaur announced that the deadline for admissions to the third batch of intermediate courses in junior colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2023-24 will be August 17.
The admission process for intermediate courses in junior colleges has been ongoing in multiple batches. The first batch of online applications took place from May 15 to June 14, followed by the commencement of admissions for the first batch on June 14. The second batch of admissions continued until July 15. Currently, the final batch of admissions is in progress.
It is important to note that admissions to intermediate courses are based solely on the marks obtained in class 10, without the requirement of any written test. This streamlined process aims to facilitate the admission of students into junior colleges for their intermediate studies.