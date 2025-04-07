Apply Now for UKSSSC Group C Posts; Deadline Set for April 29

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has opened its application process for 63 Group C vacancies in the state government. The application window, which began on April 5, will close on April 29. Interested candidates must apply through the official UKSSSC website.

The recruitment drive covers the following positions:

Assistant Accountant: 57 posts

Record Keeper-cum-Store Keeper: 1 post

Officer Assistant III (Accounts): 4 posts

Cashier Data Entry Operator: 1 post

Candidates must meet specific educational qualifications for each role. Applicants for the Assistant Accountant post should have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (BCom) or BBA with a focus on commerce; those holding a Master’s degree in Accountancy are also eligible. A Bachelor’s degree in Commerce is required for the Officer Assistant III (Accounts) position. For the Record Keeper and Cashier Data Entry Operator roles, a pass in the 12th standard from a recognized board is mandatory.

Proficiency in Hindi typing is essential for all posts, with minimum speeds set at 4000 key depressions per hour, except for Office Assistant roles, which require 6000 key depressions per hour.

The age criteria specify a minimum age of 18–21 years, varying by the post, with an upper limit of 42 years as of July 1, 2025. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates in accordance with government regulations.

Salary structures vary by role, with pay scales ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 94,300 per month. The selection process comprises a written examination (objective type, 100 marks, two hours), a typing test, document verification, and a medical examination. Candidates must secure at least 45% in the written test if they belong to the General or OBC category, while a minimum of 35 per cent is required for SC/ST candidates.

The application fee is set at Rs 300 for General/OBC candidates and Rs 150 for SC/ST/EWS candidates.

A correction window for submitted applications is scheduled from May 5 to May 7. The written examination will take place on July 6, 2025, as per the official notification. Further details are available on the UKSSSC website.