Calendar of 2022-23 academic year released

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department on Wednesday released the academic calendar of 2022-23.

A total of 230 working days has been calculated for this academic year. According to the calendar, the first formative assessment (FA) should be conducted by July 21 and the FA-2 to be conducted by September 5. Summative assessment (SA-1) examinations should be conducted from November 1 to 7, FA-3 exams from December 21, while the FA-4 exams should be conducted by January 31, 2023.

The SA-2 exams will be held from April 10 to 17, Pre-final exams for 10th class students will be held by February 28 and SSC board will begin from March.

Schools will continue until April 24,2023. Students will have Dasara holidays from October 26 to November 10, Christmas holidays from December 22 to28 and Sankranti holidays from January 13 to17, said a senior officer.