Conference held on 'Voices R.I.S.E, Solutions Soar'

Hyderabad: The 6th edition of the Suchitra Academy’s Model United Nations (MUN) conference concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting impact on the young minds who participated in this transformative event.

Themed 'Voices R.I.S.E, Solutions Soar', the two-day conference brought together over 290 delegates from across the region and beyond to tackle pressing global issues, fostering a sense of global unity and responsibility.

The delegates engaged in spirited debates across multiple committees, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Joint Crisis Committee (JCC), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM), and the International Press (IP). A unique highlight was the surprise Committee X, the Council on Foreign Relations, which tested the delegates' adaptability and quick thinking.

"It was a transformative platform where young leaders honed their diplomatic skills, forged lasting friendships, and contributed to a better world," said Deepa Kapoor, the Principal of Suchitra Academy. "The delegates' personal growth and learning experiences were truly inspiring, and we are proud to have facilitated such an enriching event."

The opening ceremony set the tone for the event, with the guest speaker inspiring delegates to be agents of change. On the second day, the 'No Bag Day' initiative encouraged delegates to connect and collaborate in a relaxed atmosphere, culminating in an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding performances and a vibrant social gathering.