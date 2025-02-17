EFLU hosts workshop on Literature Review in ELT Research

Hyderabad : The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, organised a workshop on the Review of Literature in English Language Teaching (ELT) research on Monday. The event, hosted by the Department of English as Second Language (ESL) Studies, featured Dr. Chintalapalli Vijaykumar, Assistant Professor from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, BITS Pilani, Pilani Campus, as the keynote speaker.

Dr. Vijaykumar delivered an insightful lecture titled Review of the Literature: Constructing Credible Arguments in ELT Research. The workshop aimed to provide participants with a broader understanding of literature review methodologies and the micro and macro-level elements essential for constructing a strong academic argument.

The session commenced with a warm welcome from Dr. Pusuluri Sreehari, Assistant Professor at the Department of ESL Studies, who greeted the chief guest, faculty members, and participants. Following the welcome address, Dr. Vijaykumar outlined the workshop agenda, drawing from his extensive experience in academic publishing. He emphasized the critical role of literature reviews in determining the acceptance of research papers in leading journals.

During his lecture, Dr. Vijaykumar elaborated on different approaches to reviewing literature in ELT research. He highlighted the importance of integrating attributions effectively and maintaining a balanced academic stance while engaging with existing research. He further discussed discursive strategies for aligning one's research with cited works and explored key aspects of structuring, evaluating, and presenting a literature review. A significant part of the discussion focused on integral and non-integral citations and their role in establishing credibility in research. Additionally, he addressed the transition from traditional grammatical-structural approaches to more experimental frameworks in literature review construction.

The interactive and illustrative nature of the workshop resonated with the attendees, comprising budding researchers and educators. Participants engaged enthusiastically in discussions, reflecting on how to enhance the credibility of their literature reviews. The session provided valuable insights into refining citation practices and structuring arguments effectively in ELT research.

Dr. M. Udaya, the coordinator of the workshop, concluded the event with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor (in charge) for her support. The well-received session underscored the significance of a well-structured literature review in academic research and provided attendees with practical strategies for improving their scholarly writing.