Five-day faculty development programme on AI From March 2 to 6 at UoH

A five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Artificial Intelligence commenced at the University of Hyderabad under the aegis of the Executive Education Cell, School of Management Studies. The programme is being organised in association with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), Andhra University, and the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE), Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The FDP, scheduled from March 2 to March 6, 2026, aims to train faculty members from undergraduate and professional colleges across Andhra Pradesh in subject-specific applications of Artificial Intelligence. The first phase includes two cohorts comprising 80 faculty members — 40 from Commerce and Management disciplines and 40 from Life Sciences.

According to organisers, the programme focuses on equipping educators with practical tools and hands-on exposure to integrate Artificial Intelligence into teaching and research. Faculty members will attend sessions led by professors from the University of Hyderabad and other domain experts, with an emphasis on real-world academic applications.

The inaugural session was held at the East Campus Auditorium of the university. Prof. B.J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, attended as the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries present included Dr. Devesh Nigam, Registrar; Prof. Ghanashyam Krishna, Director, IoE Programme; and Prof. GVRK Acharyulu, Dean, School of Management Studies. Senior officials from APSCHE, including Chairman Prof. K. Madhu Murthy, Vice Chairman Prof. S. Vijay Bhaskar Rao, Vice Chairperson Prof. Rata Sheela Mani, and Secretary Prof. Tirupati Rao, joined the event online.

In his address, Prof. Rao highlighted the growing relevance of Artificial Intelligence in higher education and underscored the importance of faculty adapting to technological advancements. The programme is coordinated by Prof. Lokanandha Reddy Irala, with Prof. D.V. Srinivas Kumar serving as Associate Coordinator.