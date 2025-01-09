Free online seminar on Cybersecurity Careers

Live
Just In
SecurEyes, is hosting a free online seminar to guide you through the world of cybersecurity.
Bengaluru: SecurEyes, is hosting a free online seminar to guide you through the world of cybersecurity. This session will dispel common myths, such as the need for a Computer Science degree or deep coding expertise. You’ll gain a clear understanding of the various roles available, the skills required, and a roadmap to kick start your successful cybersecurity journey.
Cyber Security Career
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM IST
Registration: https://secureyes.net/cybercareer/
· Understand the current cybersecurity landscape and its evolving threats.
· Explore the diverse range of cybersecurity roles, from ethical hacking to threat intelligence.
· Learn about the skills and certifications required to succeed in cybersecurity.
· Discover how to build a strong cybersecurity career, even without a traditional computer science background.
· Gain insights into the lucrative salaries and attractive benefits offered by cybersecurity professionals.