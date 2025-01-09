  • Menu
Free online seminar on Cybersecurity Careers

SecurEyes, is hosting a free online seminar to guide you through the world of cybersecurity.

Bengaluru: SecurEyes, is hosting a free online seminar to guide you through the world of cybersecurity. This session will dispel common myths, such as the need for a Computer Science degree or deep coding expertise. You’ll gain a clear understanding of the various roles available, the skills required, and a roadmap to kick start your successful cybersecurity journey.

Cyber Security Career

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM IST

Registration: https://secureyes.net/cybercareer/

· Understand the current cybersecurity landscape and its evolving threats.

· Explore the diverse range of cybersecurity roles, from ethical hacking to threat intelligence.

· Learn about the skills and certifications required to succeed in cybersecurity.

· Discover how to build a strong cybersecurity career, even without a traditional computer science background.

· Gain insights into the lucrative salaries and attractive benefits offered by cybersecurity professionals.

