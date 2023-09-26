Gen Z's involvement in politics

In recent years, India has witnessed a significant shift in its political landscape, driven by a generation that is often characterized by its tech-savvy nature, social consciousness, and a strong desire for change. Gen Z Indians have emerged as a formidable force in shaping the country's political discourse. They are not just passive observers; they are active participants heralding a new wave of political engagement.

Digital Activism

One of the most striking features of Gen Z Indians' political engagement is their adept use of digital platforms. They leverage platforms like Twitter and Instagram to voice the ir opinions, criticize government policies, and rally support for causes they believe in. While Gen Z's digital activism is commendable, it also exposes them to disinformation and fake news, allowing them to deconstruct false notions.

Issue-Driven Advocacy

Gen Z Indians are not tied to traditional party loyalties. Instead, they prioritize issues over ideologies. Gen Z Indians are more likely to support political candidates who share their views on issues for which they are vocal advocates, such as climate action, gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights. Their willingness to take a stand and demand accountability from politicians has led to a more issues-focused political environment.

Youth-Led Movements

The Indian political landscape has witnessed the emergence of youth-led movements like the "Fridays for Future" climate strikes, which saw young activists demanding urgent action on climate change. Similarly, the "Black Lives Matter" protests have seen Gen Z Indians at the forefront, demonstrating their commitment to social justice causes.

In conclusion, Gen Z Indians are rewriting the rules of political engagement in India. Their digital prowess, issue-driven advocacy, and youth-led movements are challenging the status quo and demanding a more inclusive and accountable political system.