IIBF Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Online Application, Eligibility, Fees & Last Date
IIBF has announced 10 Junior Executive vacancies for 2025. Apply online before 12 December. Check eligibility, age limit, fees, and selection process details here.
IIBF has announced recruitment for Junior Executive posts.
Candidates can apply online.
The last date to apply is 12 December.
Number of Posts
There are 10 Junior Executive vacancies.
Eligibility
You must have a Graduate Degree with 60% marks.
Extra qualifications like DBF (IIBF), MA Economics, MBA, CA, CMA, CS, CFA are preferred.
Age Limit
Maximum age is 28 years as on 1 November 2025.
Relaxation is available for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen.
Application Process
You must apply online.
Applications started on 28 November.
The last date is 12 December.
Application Fee
General and OBC: ₹700
SC, ST, PwBD and Female candidates: No fee
Selection Process
Selection will be done through:
Online exam
Interview
Document check
Medical test
Next Story