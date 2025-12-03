IIBF Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Online Application, Eligibility, Fees & Last Date

IIBF has announced recruitment for Junior Executive posts.

Candidates can apply online.

Number of Posts

There are 10 Junior Executive vacancies.

Eligibility

You must have a Graduate Degree with 60% marks.

Extra qualifications like DBF (IIBF), MA Economics, MBA, CA, CMA, CS, CFA are preferred.

Age Limit

Maximum age is 28 years as on 1 November 2025.

Relaxation is available for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen.

Application Process

You must apply online.

Applications started on 28 November.

The last date is 12 December.

Application Fee

General and OBC: ₹700

SC, ST, PwBD and Female candidates: No fee

Selection Process

Selection will be done through:

Online exam

Interview

Document check

Medical test