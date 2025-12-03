  1. Home
IIBF Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Online Application, Eligibility, Fees & Last Date

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 2:38 PM IST
IIBF has announced 10 Junior Executive vacancies for 2025. Apply online before 12 December. Check eligibility, age limit, fees, and selection process details here.

IIBF has announced recruitment for Junior Executive posts.

Candidates can apply online.

The last date to apply is 12 December.

Number of Posts

There are 10 Junior Executive vacancies.

Eligibility

You must have a Graduate Degree with 60% marks.

Extra qualifications like DBF (IIBF), MA Economics, MBA, CA, CMA, CS, CFA are preferred.

Age Limit

Maximum age is 28 years as on 1 November 2025.

Relaxation is available for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen.

Application Process

You must apply online.

Applications started on 28 November.

The last date is 12 December.

Application Fee

General and OBC: ₹700

SC, ST, PwBD and Female candidates: No fee

Selection Process

Selection will be done through:

Online exam

Interview

Document check

Medical test

    ChatGPT Restored After Brief Outage as OpenAI Enters ‘Code Red’ Mode

    OpenAI quickly resolved a short ChatGPT outage amid an internal ‘code red’ push to boost speed, reliability, and stay ahead of Google.

