How budget 2025 can drive sustainable architecture in India

India's on a mission to build a more sustainable future, and architecture holds a crucial piece of that puzzle. Our country's infrastructure needs are exploding, and how we design and build these spaces will determine our success in reaching our sustainability goals. The upcoming Union Budget 2025 is a prime opportunity for the government to champion sustainable architecture – a move that will not only benefit our environment but also boost our economy and improve the lives of countless Indians.

Think of sustainable architecture as building with the planet in mind. It's about creating structures that are energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and resource-conscious. This means everything from using renewable materials to installing energy-saving systems and minimizing water usage. The goal is to shrink the environmental footprint of our buildings while making them better places to live and work. With climate change posing a serious threat, investing in sustainable architecture is more urgent than ever. The 2025 budget can be a catalyst for this change, focusing on education, incentives, and regulations.

One of the biggest hurdles is the lack of skilled professionals. We need more architects, engineers, and designers who are experts in sustainable building practices. The budget could fund specialized training programs to equip new professionals with the necessary skills. Partnerships between the government and private companies could further strengthen the talent pool. And incorporating sustainability into school curriculums will ignite a passion for green design in the next generation of architects.

Money matters, too. Green buildings often have higher upfront costs, even though they save money in the long run. This can deter developers. The government can help by offering tax breaks, subsidies, or grants for projects that incorporate green technologies. These incentives would make sustainable practices more accessible and encourage wider adoption.

Stronger building codes and regulations are also essential. While we have guidelines like Green Building Council certifications, their adoption is still limited. Making these certifications mandatory for public projects would set a powerful example. Incentives for private developers who follow these guidelines would create a ripple effect. Tightening regulations around energy efficiency and water management would push the industry towards a more sustainable future.

Renewable energy in buildings should be a priority. Solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewable solutions shouldn't be optional extras – they should be integral to every new building. Incentives for installing solar panels in homes and businesses would significantly reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. As India's energy demands grow, this shift towards renewables is critical for lowering carbon emissions.

Finally, we can't forget about sustainable urban planning. As our cities expand, we need to weave sustainable design into their very fabric. This includes efficient public transport, green spaces, and buildings that meet high environmental standards. The budget could support the development of smart cities that blend cutting-edge technology with sustainable architecture, setting a global benchmark for eco-friendly urban living.

(The article is written by Dr Prof. Anand Achari, Principal, VES College of Architecture)