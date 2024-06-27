JNTUH invites applications for 5-year courses

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Wednesday released the application through online mode for admissions into 5-year (BTech, MTech, and MS) Integrated Double Degree Masters Programmes (IDDMP) for 10+2 qualified students to study at JNTUH and Blekinge Institute of Technology (BTH), Sweden, in ECE and CSE for the academic year 2024–25.

According to JNTUH officials, admissions will be based on the JEE (Mains) 2024 and TG EAPCET 2024 ranks. The last date for submission of applications is July 8 by 4:00 pm, with a registration fee of Rs 2,000. Applications can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 1,000 until July 11.

30 per cent of the seats will be allotted based on the JEE (Mains) 2024 rank, while 70 per cent of the seats will be allocated based on the TG-EAPCET 2024 rank. Any remaining seats from both categories will be filled based on either JEE (Mains) or TG-EAPCET 2024 ranks, depending on the case.

The candidate is required to attend the counselling in person with all original certificates, along with the first semester tuition fee of Rs 1,00,000 and a counselling fee of Rs 2,000 in cash. For more information and to access the application, candidates can visit the official website at www.jntuh.ac.in, said a senior officer, JNTUH.