KLH Hyderabad students earn top certifications and opportunities in the global marketplace

Hyderabad: KLH Hyderabad announces the extraordinary achievements of its B.Tech 2024 graduating class, a testament to the campus's unwavering commitment to student success in the highly competitive global job market. This year's graduates have showcased their prowess by securing a series of prestigious certifications and internships, highlighting the campus's dedication to preparing students for the highly competitive global job market.

The graduating class has made notable strides, with over 153 students from the disciplines of Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), and Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI&DS) successfully obtaining the Global Certification of AWS Cloud Practitioner. 87 students from the 2025 batch successfully obtained the Tessolve VLSI Design and Verification Global Certification. Furthermore, 55 students have achieved the distinguished PEGA CSA Certification, while 20 were shortlisted for the prestigious Amazon Machine Learning Summer School. An additional 25 graduates have earned the Google TensorFlow Developer Certification, among other notable achievements such as the L2 Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Program certification and securing sought-after internships at companies like Tessolve.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, reflected on these accomplishments, stating, "Witnessing our students' transformation fills me with immense pride. At KLH, we aim to provide more than just an education; we prepare our graduates with a potent combination of practical knowledge and real-world exposure, making them formidable competitors on a global scale. Our graduates are not only leaving with esteemed certifications but are also armed with adaptability and readiness to lead in innovative sectors."



