LPU announces 25 lakh cash reward to Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: In a heartwarming gesture, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced a cash reward of ₹25 lakhs for its student Vinesh Phogat. The university reserved the money for silver medallist winner students in the Paris Olympics. The award is announced despite her recent disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. This decision comes as a testament to the university's unwavering commitment to its student-athletes, even in the face of disappointment.



Vinesh Phogat, a promising wrestler and an LPU student, had earlier scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event in the Olympic Games. However, due to a narrow margin of just 100 grams, she was found overweight during the weigh-in on the morning of the competition, leading to her disqualification.

Despite this heartbreaking moment for Indian sports fans, LPU has stood firmly behind its students. Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, expressed, "For us, Vinesh is still a medal winner. Her dedication and skill throughout her journey deserve recognition, and we are proud to award her the promised prize money of ₹25 lakhs, which was reserved for silver medalists."

The university's commitment to supporting its student-athletes does not end with Vinesh Phogat. LPU has announced a comprehensive cash reward program for students who win medals at the Paris Olympics. Gold medalists will receive ₹50 lakhs, silver medalists will receive ₹25 lakhs and bronze medalists will receive ₹10 lakhs.

LPU has a strong presence at the Paris Olympics, with 24 students representing the nation in various sports disciplines, including javelin, wrestling, hockey, athletics, weightlifting, shooting, and boxing. This contingent accounts for 21% of the overall Indian team, making LPU the second-largest contingent globally after Stanford University (USA).