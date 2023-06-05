Lucknow University prepares long term plans for next decade

Lucknow: The Lucknow University (LU) has prepared a vision plan to set advanced targets for itself in different spheres over the next decade.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Alok Kumar Rai said in an official release that this would entail the introduction of a continuous upgradation of the syllabus in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises a holistic approach and interdisciplinary subjects.

He said: "New study areas based on market demand and future avenues will be introduced such as nanotechnology, food science and technology, Indic studies, computer science and engineering (data science), production and industrial engineering, chemical engineering, pharmacy, and PhD programmes in engineering and pharmacy."

Emphasis will also be laid on introducing nationally relevant issues, such as Asian History, globalising Indian culture, modern Indian knowledge systems, contemporary history, women's contribution to the freedom struggle and various streams of the national freedom movement, he said.

Moreover, the university plans to build vocational skills by creating bridges between disciplines, offering programmes in fashion designing, floriculture, floral crafts, organic farming, seed quality/viability testing, food testing, renewable energy and more.

The focus will be on creating avenues for students to undertake more experiential learning with local, national and international experts.

"Further upgradation and establishment of new teaching labs equipped with state-of-the-art interactive teaching tools will be undertaken. More short-term courses will be offered to equip professionals with market relevant skills," Rai said.