- Sajjala calls for massive protests tomorrow
- 1,929 applications received at 165 revenue meetings
- Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 12.5L
- Paddy inundated in over 2,000 acres in Palnadu dist
- IoT to play crucial role in future horticulture
- Rockwoods School celebrates Christmas with gaiety
- Kuppam Horticulture Hub shines with SKOCH Award
- Hyd’bad enjoys cool showers amidst X’mas festivities
- Hyderabad: City aglow with X’mas spirit
- Reliance CEO donates Rs. 1.11 cr to TTD
Mega job mela on Dec 28
Hyderabad: A mega job mela is being organised on December 28 at Sree Sai Garden Function Hall near Madhapur in the city.
In a press release, the organiser, Mannan Khan, an engineer, said many companies will be participating in the job mela and offering jobs in various positions in pharma, health, IT and ITes firms, education, banks, and others.
Work-from-home options will also be provided by a few companies. Qualification of candidates should be above SSC, and preliminary interviews will be conducted at the venue. The entry is free, and those interested can contact 8374315052, said the organisers.
