NEET results 2021 out

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is sending NEET UG scorecards to the registered Email ID of the students and mail also assures that the result will be declared on the official website shortly.

The NTA has also released the final answer key for the NEET 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in. Students can download their answer key by using the following steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, download

Students can estimate their score based on answer key and check the same with their score card. In case of any error they can check with authorities at the earliest.

Undergraduate medical aspirants have been waiting for the NEET results since a long time. The results were declared within a month of conducting the NEET UG last year. Before declaring the NTA neet.nic.in result 2021.

The NTA will publish a list of top 50 rank holders, or NEET 2021 toppers, along with the results. The Supreme Court had last week permitted the agency to announce the results, by staying an order by the Bombay High Court that directed the NTA to hold re-exam for two candidates. The top court said results of over 16 lakh students cannot be put on hold for two students.

After the NEET result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and other counselling bodies will begin registration for all India quota and state quota medical admissions. The MCC has already updated its website, mcc.nic.in.