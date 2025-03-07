Prodigy Finance and Esade Join Hands for a $8000 Scholarship, Funding Fearless Futures for Female Students

Bengaluru: To celebrate International Women’s Day, Prodigy Finance, a global student loan provider, and ESADE Business School are partnering to support the next generation of female leaders. They are launching an $8,000 scholarship for women attending ESADE graduate programs from Prodigy Finance-supported regions worldwide. This initiative reflects their shared commitment to empowering women, breaking down barriers, and leadership in their respective fields.

The scholarship will award one winner with $8,000. It is open to women starting their studies in Fall 2025, who must be from a Prodigy-supported region and attending a Prodigy-supported school. The application period opens on March 14, 2025, and closes on April 14, 2025, followed by a review period from April 15 to May 1, 2025. The winner will be announced on May 2, 2025. Applicants must complete the scholarship application within the specified timeframe and submit essay responses that assess their merit and need.

This scholarship is part of a wider initiative to increase diversity and inclusion in education and get more women into leadership positions across industries and communities.

Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Business Officer at Prodigy Finance, expressed her enthusiasm, “At Prodigy Finance, we believe education can transform lives. This Women’s Day, we are pleased to be partnering with ESADE to support women from around the world. By backing their education, we are not only making learning more accessible but also enabling them to make a lasting impact in the business world.”

Prodigy Finance is dedicated to making quality education accessible. Known for its no-cosigner, collateral-free loans, the company offers student loan amounts up to the cost of attendance limits set by the schools. For Indian students, Prodigy Finance offers the flexibility of including a co-signer to reduce your interest rate

Supporting students from over 150 countries, Prodigy Finance continues to open doors to global opportunities. Now, with this ESADE scholarship, they are taking another step toward bridging the financial gap for women and equipping them to lead with confidence.

If you're a woman planning to pursue a graduate program at ESADE in Fall 2025, don’t miss this opportunity. Apply now and take the first step toward becoming a future leader.

For more information on the Prodigy Finance Scholarships and to apply, please visit https://prodigyfinance.com/scholarships/#apply