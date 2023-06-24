Sparsa puts girls education under the spotlight

Sparsa, the highly anticipated annual event organised by the ‘Touch A Life Foundation’, took place at the prestigious T-Hub in Hyderabad recently. Bringing together underprivileged girls, their families, dedicated volunteers, the core team, generous donors, esteemed partners, and distinguished dignitaries, the event showcased the remarkable impact of the foundation's efforts in promoting girls' education.

Gracing the event was the esteemed presence of V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women.

Her poignant and inspiring speech resonated deeply with the attendees as she recounted her personal struggles and the hurdles she faced on her journey. Her own journey from adversity to triumph, winning three legislative elections and receiving recognition in the state ministry, served as a powerful testament to the transformative power of education. Smt. Reddy, recognizing the potential in the foundation's work, urged its founders to explore opportunities for students under the state government's Dr. BR Ambedkar scheme, which offers financial support of 20 lakhs for overseas education.

During the event, Founders of Touch A Life Foundation Vibuthi Jain and Mrs. Rina Hindocha captivated the audience as they presented the foundation's comprehensive project report. The report showcased the diverse range of activities undertaken by the foundation and included a thought-provoking documentary that vividly depicted the life-changing impact of its initiatives. The founders emphasized that the event not only serves as an occasion for connecting with donors and dignitaries but also provides a platform for the underprivileged girls to share their innovative ideas and foster an entrepreneurial mindset. With the firm belief that quality education, provided by the foundation, can equip these young girls with the necessary tools to tackle societal challenges, the founders envision a future where these empowered individuals establish successful social innovation startups.

Established in 2014, the One Touch Life Foundation is a registered non-profit trust operating under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. Guided by the simple yet profound principle of touch, the foundation's members and volunteers are dedicated to uplifting the underprivileged in the city. With the firm belief that a life that positively impacts others is a life well-lived, the foundation continues its relentless pursuit of creating a better world through education.

The event further featured powerful and emotional testimonials from students, sharing their personal stories and experiences. Their narratives served as a testament to the transformative impact of the foundation's initiatives on the lives of underprivileged girls and their families.

The presence of esteemed dignitaries such as HE Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General of Türkiye in Hyderabad; Dr. M. Yuvraj, Chairman - Myron Homes; Mohammed Khaleegur Rahman, Senior Leader TRS Party and Founder President - Youth Against Speed; Dr. Shree Rao, Director of Dr. Rao's ENT Hospital, Paediatric ENT & Cochlear Implant Surgeon and Mr. Jaipal and Ms. Swati Reddy of Global Edge School, added further prestige and significance to the event.

Sparsa continues to be a shining beacon, casting a spotlight on the paramount importance of girls' education. By empowering underprivileged girls with quality education, the foundation is igniting a transformative spark that will undoubtedly create a brighter future, not just for these girls but for entire communities.