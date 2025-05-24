  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Telangana Polycet 2025 Results Announced

Telangana Polycet 2025 Results Announced
x
Highlights

The Telangana State Council for Technical Education and Training has announced the results of the Telangana Polycet 2025 exam, which were released on...

The Telangana State Council for Technical Education and Training has announced the results of the Telangana Polycet 2025 exam, which were released on May 24 at 11 am. The examination was conducted on May 13, with the aim of filling seats in polytechnic colleges across the state.

Technical Education Commissioner Deva Sena unveiled the results at the Technical Vidya Bhavan in Masabtank, Hyderabad. Students who participated in the exam can check their results on the TV9 website.

Notably, four students achieved the top rank in this year’s examination, while a total of 80,949 candidates successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass rate of 81.88%.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick