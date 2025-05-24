Live
Telangana Polycet 2025 Results Announced
Highlights
The Telangana State Council for Technical Education and Training has announced the results of the Telangana Polycet 2025 exam, which were released on May 24 at 11 am. The examination was conducted on May 13, with the aim of filling seats in polytechnic colleges across the state.
Technical Education Commissioner Deva Sena unveiled the results at the Technical Vidya Bhavan in Masabtank, Hyderabad. Students who participated in the exam can check their results on the TV9 website.
Notably, four students achieved the top rank in this year’s examination, while a total of 80,949 candidates successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass rate of 81.88%.
