Telangana TET application date extended, exam in January 2026

The State School Education Department has announced plans to conduct the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) in January 2026, with the online application process now open. Candidates can submit their applications from November 15 until November 29, 2025.

The TET will comprise two papers. Applicants for Paper 1, aimed at those wishing to teach classes 1 to 5, must have completed their Intermediate with at least 50% marks (45% for SC, ST, BC, and Divyang candidates). Additionally, they must hold a D.El.Ed, B.El.Ed, D.Ed, or D.Ed Special Education qualification.

For Paper 2, which is for aspiring teachers of classes 6 to 8, candidates require a degree with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/BC/Divyang applicants). They must also possess a B.Ed, B.Ed Special Education, B.A.Ed, or B.Sc.Ed degree. Language Pandit positions require a degree in the relevant language along with a Pandit Training Certificate. Notably, final-year students are also eligible to take the exam.

TET qualification is essential for appearing in the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination, which is necessary for teaching posts in government schools across the state. Furthermore, following a recent Supreme Court ruling, all teachers appointed before 2011 must now qualify for the TET.

The TG TET will be conducted online, beginning on January 31, 2026, with hall tickets available for download starting December 27, 2025. Results are expected to be released between February 10 and 16, 2026. Upon qualifying, candidates will receive lifetime validity for their TET certification.

The exam structure includes 150 multiple-choice questions for each paper, with no negative marking. Paper 1 will focus on Child Development, Languages, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, while Paper 2 will cover Child Development, Languages, Mathematics, and either Science or Social Studies. The qualifying marks are set at 60% for OC/EWS candidates, 50% for BC candidates, and 40% for SC/ST/Divyang candidates.