Live
- Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidates file nominations amid fanfare
- Congress party finalises Lok Sabha candidates in AP, Telangana
- Vizianagaram: Aditi Gajapathi Raju files nomination papers
- Visakhapatnam: Summer special trains to clear extra rush
- Nagarkurnool: Theft in Lakshminarasimha swamy temple
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidate Adari Anand Kumar conducts door-to-door campaign
Just In
Timetable out for Adv Suppl exams
Highlights
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the timetable for the Intermediate-Advanced Supplementary public exam on Wednesday.
According to TSBIE officials, the Board Supplementary examination will begin from May 24 to June 1. The practical exam will be held from May 3 to June 7 in two sessions: the first session from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The English practical examination for first-year students will be conducted on June 6. Additionally, the environmental education examination is scheduled for June 11, and the ethics and human values examination will be held on June 12.
