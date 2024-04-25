  • Menu
Timetable out for Adv Suppl exams

Timetable out for Adv Suppl exams
Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the timetable for the Intermediate-Advanced Supplementary public exam on...

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the timetable for the Intermediate-Advanced Supplementary public exam on Wednesday.

According to TSBIE officials, the Board Supplementary examination will begin from May 24 to June 1. The practical exam will be held from May 3 to June 7 in two sessions: the first session from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The English practical examination for first-year students will be conducted on June 6. Additionally, the environmental education examination is scheduled for June 11, and the ethics and human values examination will be held on June 12.

