TS EAPCET Exam Results 2024 Released, Check here

The Telangana EAPCET exam results for 2024 have been officially released by Education Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham. The exams were conducted from May 7 to 11 at various centers across the state. A total of 3,32,251 students appeared for the EAPCET this year.

In the Engineering category, Jyoti Radhitya Palakonda from Srikakulam secured the first position, followed by Gollalekha Harsha Kurnool, Rishi Shekhar Shukla Tirumala Giri Secunderabad, Sandesh from Hyderabad, and Sai Sai Yashwant Reddy from Kurnool. Notably, the top 10 positions were all occupied by male students, with Srinidhi from Vijaya city securing the 10th rank.





In the Agriculture and Pharmacy sections, 88.25% of men and 90.18% of women passed the exam, with an overall pass percentage of 89.66%. In the Engineering category, 74.38% of men and 75.85% of women qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 89.66%.

To check the results, students can visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in and select the TS EAPCET 2024 Results option. They will need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to access the results, which will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the PDF file for future reference.