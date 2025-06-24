Live
TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 Results to Be Announced on Wednesday
Highlights
The TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 exam results will be declared on Wednesday at 4 PM.
The results for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 exams will be announced on Wednesday.
Where to check: Visit the website lawcet.tgche.ac.in
Time: 4 PM
About the Exam
Total students who registered: 57715
Total students who appeared for the exam: 45609
Exam date: June 6, 2025
Courses offered:
3 year and 5 year law degree programs LLB
LLM postgraduate law course
