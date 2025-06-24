TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 Results to Be Announced on Wednesday

The results for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 exams will be announced on Wednesday.

Where to check: Visit the website lawcet.tgche.ac.in

Time: 4 PM

About the Exam

Total students who registered: 57715

Total students who appeared for the exam: 45609

Exam date: June 6, 2025

Courses offered:

3 year and 5 year law degree programs LLB

LLM postgraduate law course