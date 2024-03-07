Live
- Will ‘Gaami’ follows the sequel trend; director reveals the answer
- Road projects in Telangana reviewed
- Newly appointed TSAT chairman meets CM
- Prof M L Schroff remembered, Pharma Anveshan-2024 held
- TSPSC releases schedule for Group services recruitment exams
- GHMC panel gives nod to 14 projects
- EV&DM conducts mock drills on fire safety
- Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams continues at Srisailam, deity to appear on Gaja Vahanam
- Cyberabad police, SCSC conduct interactive meet with IT/ITES companies
- IGL Slashes CNG Prices By Rs 2.5/kg In Delhi, NCR, And Haryana Cities
Just In
TSPSC releases schedule for Group services recruitment exams
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday released the schedule for the Group services recruitment...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday released the schedule for the Group services recruitment examinations.
According to TSPSC officials, the Group-II recruitment exam for 783 vacancies is on August 7 and 8, while the Group-I services Main exam will be conducted from October 21.
Similarly, exams for 1,388 vacancies under Group-III services will be held on November 17 and 18. Meanwhile, the Commission has already scheduled the Group-l services preliminary test for 563 vacancies on June 9. Group II, Group I (Mains), and Group IV consist of seven, four, and three papers respectively.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS