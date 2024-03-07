  • Menu
TSPSC releases schedule for Group services recruitment exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday released the schedule for the Group services recruitment examinations.

According to TSPSC officials, the Group-II recruitment exam for 783 vacancies is on August 7 and 8, while the Group-I services Main exam will be conducted from October 21.

Similarly, exams for 1,388 vacancies under Group-III services will be held on November 17 and 18. Meanwhile, the Commission has already scheduled the Group-l services preliminary test for 563 vacancies on June 9. Group II, Group I (Mains), and Group IV consist of seven, four, and three papers respectively.

