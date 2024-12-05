In union there is strength

One activity where the importance of teamwork is brought out in a sharp manner is the area of games and sports. All the qualities individuals need, and the features good teams are known for, as mentioned earlier, come into play in that area. The history of the corporate world is replete with examples of great teams. Also to be noted, in this context, is the outstanding record of glittering accomplishments which the Indian Space Research Organisation has to its credit, largely attributable to exceptional teamwork, and collaboration, among its scientists, engineers, and support staff

It can hardly be over emphasised that good and sound leadership is essential to the success of a team. Leaders need to be alert to the needs of team members, able to adopt a flexible approach, having regard to changing situations and the abilities and preferences of individual members. Delegation of authority and responsibility, wherever possible, also goes a long way in building confidence and improving output. A wise leader also appreciates the importance of fostering camaraderie among the members of the team. Encouraging the team members to remain open minded to new ideas, and to be receptive to advice from other members, is the hallmark of successful teams. No matter what the field of human endeavor is, the qualities of physical fitness, mental alertness, and emotional stability, form the foundation upon which performance is built.

A service in government, for instance, offers many opportunities for one to test one’s leadership skills. Among the many occasions, on which I had to test my own prowess for leadership, during my days in service, I remember one with particular satisfaction. That was the conduct, in 2003, of the Godavari Pushkarams, a festival dedicated to the worshipping of rivers, including events such as ancestor worship, spiritual discourses, devotional music, and cultural programs. It was a multipronged strategy that included effective, and coordinated, organisation of the delivery of several goods and services and creating the necessary infrastructure, and wherewithal, therefor. There were many considerations, all primarily aimed at ensuring the convenience and safety of the devotees who thronged the banks of the mighty Godavari river, all along its length, from almost all parts of the country and the world.

It was a mammoth exercise in management, calling for a great degree of collaboration, between and amongst various government departments, as well as corporate sector and voluntary organisations. I have described elsewhere, the disappointment, and sorrow, I experienced at the occurrence of a tragic incident at the beginning of the event, although the administration was in no way responsible for it. The damage which the image of the government suffered, was contained effectively, but the scars remain. An example of how the best of effort can sometimes be mocked at by destiny.

Another area, where teamwork is crucial to success, is the planning and execution of election campaigns. They call for building resilient campaign teams that focus on effective leadership, collaboration, and adaptability. They also demand the ability to navigate uncertainty, handle pressures and build momentum, with communication skills, and the ability to make instant decisions in crucial situations, playing a critical role.

One activity where the importance of teamwork is brought out in a sharp manner is the area of games and sports. All the qualities individuals need, and the features good teams are known for, as mentioned earlier, come into play in that area. Games such as football, hockey or cricket, usually comprise players who excel in different departments. Taking cricket as an example, one will usually find a team consisting of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders known for being good at both batting and bowling. All teams have one or two wicket-keepers with every player being expected to be good at fielding. While the history of Indian cricket has many examples of great players in all departments, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar as batsmen, Subhash Gupta and Kapil Dev as bowlers and Roger Binny and Ravi Shastri as all-rounders, and Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh, as fielders, will find mention in any list prepared by a keen observer of the game. As of November 2024, India is ranked second in the ICC Test Championship on 111 rating points. India have played in each World Test Championship final, finishing runners-up in both (2021 and 2023).

And in Indian women’s cricket, the names of Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana are legends although many others have great performances to their credit. It is heartening to note that the India team is finally gaining recognition at the international level having reached the final of the 50 over World Cup in England in 2017 and the T20 World Cup finals in 2020.

The history of the corporate world is replete with examples of great teams, led by great leaders, producing great results. The majority of successful startups, for example, are built by teams.

As an example, let us look at Google, rated as the most powerful company in the world. The work ethic is arguably the most innovative in the world. The approach to collaboration has been very successful and, despite their confidence in the intelligence of their employees, they understand that collaboration is important for creativity and for keeping up with market trends. Google’s “employee first” culture ensures that all employees are valued and included in company decisions. This allows them to make decisions based on what employees want.

Collaboration starts with open office spaces, which encourage communication and teamwork among those working on different projects, thus promoting cross-collaboration between different teams within a given department or across departments.

Another internationally renowned corporate giant, General Motors, is also known for its extremely innovative and effective strategy towards promoting effective teamwork amongst its employees. To go from what its top brass says, there is a “friendly war” going on between its engineering and design departments. The goal is to get cross-functional collaboration happening in the company.

Designers try to make their cars look more futuristic than those of other car companies, while engineers are striving to make them more functional. This results in groundbreaking products like the Chevrolet Volt and Cadillac Convertible vehicles.

The corporate world in India is also not without its remarkable examples of teamwork, producing outstanding results.

A leading example is the manner in which the leading global IT service giant Tata Consultancy Services fosters a culture of collaboration and knowledge – sharing, allowing its diverse workforce to leverage their collective expectation and drive innovation.

Mahindra and Mahindra, the multinational Conglomerate group, likewise, emphasises the value of team work across its various businesses through collaborative effort, enabling it to develop innovative products and solutions tailored to diverse market segments.

Also to be noted, in this context is the outstanding record of glittering accomplishments which the Indian Space Research Organisation has to its credit, largely attributable to exceptional teamwork, and collaboration, among its scientists, engineers, and support staff. ISRO’s enviable record of mounting cost – effective and successful space missions is eloquent testament testimony to the power of the collective it has been able to inspire in its team.

What is worthy of note in the context of India is that teamwork is not merely a desirable trait, but a crucial factor for success.

Joke at the end of part II. Some humorous statements do not lose their appeal, no matter how much and how many times they have been repeated. Borrow Shakespeare’s words. In a modified form, neither age can wither them, nor customs stale, their infinite variety! I refer to the dedication an author made, at the beginning of one of his books, to his wife, saying that, but for her assistance, the book would have been finished much earlier!

(The writer was formerly Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh)