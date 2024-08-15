Politically free, India pines for many a freedom

To day marks the 78th Independence Day of this proud nation. Tricolours flutter across the length and breadth of the country and patriotic songs blare out from loudspeakers. Patriotic fervour pervades the country. Among its top merits, India is forecast to clock an average annual growth rate of 6.7%, potentially turning the world’s third-largest economy by 2031, trailing behind the US and China. Today, it is the 5th largest with a GDP of $3.7 trillion, eclipsing UK economy.



With 1.4 billion plus numbers, it is also the world’s most populous country. Still, it is not feeling heavy and ambling like an elephant, but making rapid strides in terms of economic growth, achieving food self-sufficiency and breaking new grounds in science and technology, including IT. An economic powerhouse, it is a nuclear-armed state with a formidable defence. Despite humongous diversity in languages, religions, traditions and practices, India truly exemplifies unity in diversity.

No other country can boast of so vast a treasure trove of music and dance, gastronomic delights, historical places, tourism sites and architectural splendours. Home to the most ancient dharma in the world – Sanatan – the country also gave birth to religions like Buddhism, Jainism, besides fostering major civilizations, since as far back as 2,600 BC, such as Indus Valley civilization, the Vedic Age. Empires have been many and its rich tapestry of various foods, cultures and traditions, including those from its embrace of every other religion in the world, is unrivalled in the world. It is not an iota of exaggeration if one says that India has been the cradle of civilisation. It gifted apostles of peace such as Buddha, Mahavir, Nanak, and Gandhi to the world. Indians’ propensity for a democratic system never fails to baffle political pundits. In a world beset with wars and conflicts among races or nations, India remains a beacon of hope, fit to play a global peacemaker as lofty values sustain its standpoints on many a global issue. At no point of time one should assume that peace loving pacifist India is weak and meek; the harsh reality is that it can strike against disruptive terror designs with alacrity and swiftness.

Yet, dismaying realities confront the nation. Tragedies like train mishaps, bridge collapses, human- induced landslides, continue to jolt the nation’s conscience now and then. Truth be told, notwithstanding claims of rulers – Central or State – on this day, the country is not faring at the rate it should be, in job creation, health, nutrition, sanitation, diseases control or prevention, or even protection of human rights. It continues to grapple to stave off many frailties such as rising crimes against women, religious bigotry, burgeoning corruption due to politico-babu nexus et al. Justice is long denied for a large number of people, including thousands of poor undertrials, incarcerated for inability to secure bail.

When shall India celebrate freedom from so many ills plaguing the country, run as it is by a political system steeped in corruption, nepotism, indifference, and inefficiency? If netas cannot look beyond pecuniary benefits of their positions, who’s to blame? Here, one and all must contemplate why India ranks 126 out of 143 countries on the World Happiness Index, behind even Libya, Iraq, Palestine, and Niger. And why has Finland become the happiest country for the seventh successive year? Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had recently told Lok Sabha that while the 25 High Courts were burdened with over 61 lakh cases, lower courts were groaning under about 4.4 crore cases for decades. Routine bail rejections by trial and HCs are a big concern. Add to the gravity of the situation agrarian catastrophes, dam collapses, civic nightmares and flood mismanagement.

Each one of us needs to espouse and practise brotherhood, peace and tolerance, religious amity, and nationalism. As first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru asked from the ramparts of Red Fort 78 years ago; Are we brave enough and wise enough to grasp this opportunity and accept the challenge of the future?” Happy Independence Day!