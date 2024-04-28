Khammam mostly sent imported leaders to LS

Khammam Lok Sabha constituency is accustomed to the ‘Dubious Distinction’ of ‘Electing Imported Candidates’ by and large chosen by Congress Party with convenient moderation. In this election, Congress, a day before last date for filing nominations, announced the name of Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy to contest, but not before Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka denied the offer. Raghuram Reddy’s illustrious, eminent, politically well-known, 92-year-old father Surender Reddy, is a four-time former MP, two-time former MLA and longest serving Hyderabad Race Club Chairman.

Their family hails from Maripeda in Mahabubabad district, adjoining Khammam Lok Sabha periphery, and hence, strictly speaking Raghuram Reddy is not a non-local. Further, through marriage in the family, he became relative to powerful Congress Leader, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, that fortifies his political bondage with Khammam Lok Sabha. BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao too, is not a non-local. BJP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao is faultless local. This is a slight deviation from regular practice.

Politically eminent persons like Jamalapuram Keshav Rao, Madapati Ramachandra Rao, Jalagam Vengal Rao, ‘Kingmaker’ Bommakanti Satyanarayana Rao, Seelam Siddareddy, Chekuri Kasiah, Ananth Ramulu Mallu etc. were from Khammam district. Many from Congress, TDP, and TRS became Ministers in State and Central Cabinets; present Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu is from Khammam district.

Choosing candidates to Khammam Lok Sabha has been a herculean task from the beginning. Notwithstanding this, since 1952, Congress demonstrated its stronghold on Khammam Lok Sabha Seat by winning 12 times. PDF (CPI), TDP, CPI (M), YSRCP candidates also won.

Twice in 1952, 1957 TB Vithal Rao of PDF (CPI); thrice in 1962, 1967, 1971 T Laksmi Kantamma, twice in 1977, 1980 Jalagam Konadal Rao, twice in 1984, 1989 Jalagam Vengal Rao, in 1991 P V Rangiah Naidu (All from Congress); in 1996 Tammineni Veerabhadram of CPI(M); in 1998 Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, twice in 1999, 2004 Renuka Choudary (both Congress); twice Nama Nageswara Rao (TDP - 2009) and (TRS - 2019) and in 2014 Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy of YSRCP won. Three Congress MPs (Jalagam, Rangaiah Naidu, Renuka) served as Union Ministers and Nama Nageshwar Rao served as Floor Leader of TRS.

Barring once or twice, right from PDF (CPI) candidate TB Vithal Rao’s election, it has always been a ‘non-local’ who won from this Constituency mysteriously!!! Laksmi Kantamma, Rangiah Naidu, Nadendla, Renuka Choudary all representing Congress were non-locals. When CPI (M) leader Tammineni Veerabhadram, a true local won, he became the first communist to have won, after a gap of 40 years since 1957 when undivided Communist Candidate TB Vithal Rao won. However, Tammineni’s term was short due to midterm elections when Nadendla defeated him then.

Prior to Rangaiah Naidu, Congress Candidates Laksmi Kantamma and Jalagam Brothers won the seat with comfortable majorities. Many times, both Communist Parties contested against each other, benefiting Congress Candidates to win. After Communist Party split in 1964, for the first time CPI and CPI (M) candidates (N Giri Prasad and M Ramkishen Rao) contested against each other in 1967 enabling a cakewalk to Lakshmi Kantamma of Congress. In 1971, CPI-supported Congress (Laksmi Kantamma) defeated CPI (M) candidate Ramkishen Rao who polled substantial number of votes.

In the 1977 elections, N Giri Prasad (CPI) and Dr Y Radha Krishna Murthy (CPIM) contested in the absence of seat adjustment between communists, only in Khammam Constituency. In 1980 too CPI and CPIM were in different boats, straightaway helping Congress victory. NTR TDP candidate being in the field helped Tammineni (CPIM) victory in 1996.

Nadendla victory was possible in 1998 defeating CPIM Tammineni by a slender majority of 11,000, due to BJP candidate’s presence. In 1999 Nadendla was denied ticket by Congress in favor of Renuka Choudhary who won with slight margin against TDP candidate. In fact, then the combined votes of TDP and CPIM candidates, were lot more than Renuka Choudhary.

In 2004 Renuka Choudary of Congress won with comfortable majority against TDP candidate Nama. In 2009 elections because of Praja Rajyam Party candidate in the contest, Nama of TDP won against Renuka Choudhary of Congress. In 2014 elections, YSRCP candidate Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy won, though polled only 35% of votes. TDP, CPI, TRS Candidates in the contest, together polled abnormally more votes than him. In 2019 TRS Nama won comfortably, defeating Renuka Choudary of Congress.

Results of Assembly constituencies in the district have also been with a difference. ‘Politically Highly Conscious Khammam District’ distinctly survived TPS, Janata Party, Indira, NTR, and TRS waves in elections. Khammam voters’ verdict strikingly differs from other districts. In 1978 Assembly Elections when Congress (I) swept all over the state, in five out of nine segments it lost. In 1983 when NTR TDP received massive mandate, except one seat, rest were won by other parties. In both 2014 and 2018 elections TRS fared very badly in this district, losing Khammam Lok Sabha Seat in 2014 to YSRCP.

From Khammam Assembly Constituency, in the first election PDF candidate Namavarapu Peddanna won. In subsequent elections, Giriprasad, Rajab Ali both from CPI; Ananth Reddy from Congress; Manchikanti Ramkishen Rao from CPIM; Puvvada Nageshwar Rao from CPI; Younus Sultan from Congress; Tammineni Veerabhadram from CPIM, Tummala Nageshwar Rao once from TDP, once from Congress and Puvvada Ajay Kumar once from Congress, once from TRS won the seat. ‘Permutations and Combinations,’ preceded before announcing candidates for Assembly Seat too.

In the long enduring political history of communist movement, Khammam district is known as ‘Bastion of Communists’ and stands as ‘Giant Communist Edifice.’ During the renowned Telangana Peasant Armed Struggle’ Stalwart Communist Leaders from this District were in the Forefront. Chirravuri Laxmi Narasaiah (Longtime Khammam Municipal Chairman), Manchikanti Ramkishen Rao, Sarvadeva Bhatla Ramanadham, Ravella Satyanarayana, KL Narasimha Rao, Bode Pudi Venkateshwara Rao, Bojedla Venkata Narayana, Maccha Veeraiah, Gangavarapu Srinivasa Rao, Tammineni Subbaiah, Parsa Satyanarayana, Payyavula Lakshmiah, Ravella Janaki Ramaiah, Vattikonda Nageshwar Rao, Vasireddy Venkatapathi, etc. were among them.

Post Independence, a number of comrades like Puvvada Nageshwar Rao, TVR Chandram, Rajab Ali, Gandluri Kishan Rao, Baji Hanumanth, Vanam Narsing Rao (The First Elected Chairman of Palair Cooperative Sugars), Rayala Venkateshwarlu, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao (who is CPI Telangana State Secretary), Tammineni Veerabhadram (who is CPIM Telangana State Secretary) etc. contributed in strengthening Communist movement to keep it alive, to the extent possible. Genesis of Civil Liberties Movement’ in the state and country was in Khammam district, with the initiative of CPIM leaders Dr Yalamanchili Radhakrishna Murthy, a former Rajya Sabha Member, advocates Bode Pudi Radhakrishna and Subba Rao – Trio of Intellectuals – during largescale arrests following 1962 India-China War.

Unfortunately, the same Communist Party, both divided and undivided, which was ‘Built Brick by Brick’ in the background and context of ‘Mass Peasant Movements’ and once reached Himalayan Peak, was gradually weakened by internal strife, and bickering. Very existence of it is now a Million Dolor Question. Years ago, an interesting book ‘Nippuku Chedalu’ (Worms to Fire) was brought out by former Comrades that narrated controversial allegations on the then existing CPI (M) Khammam leadership, which further weakened party.

Three political and financial giants, Nama Nageswara Rao (BRS), Tandra Vinod Rao (BJP), and Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy (Congress) are in the battle in in 2024 elections. In such politically conscious, highly volatile, and sensitive district, where ‘Fortunes turns Like a Wheel,’ the victory of any candidate is unpredictable ‘Until the last EVM is counted.’ The Chairman of Centre for Media Studies (CMS), Dr N Bhaskara Rao, recently told PTI News Agency, that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would become the ‘Most Expensive Electoral Event in the World’ touching a staggering Rs 1.35 Lakh Crore. One inevitability that has emerged over a period is, everywhere, including Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency, it is only a millionaire or billionaire not to speak of trillionaire or deca-billionaire who will be able to afford to contest in future.’ Is this the democracy to cherish?