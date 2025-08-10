The conspiracy to break India's joint family system that boomeranged

Whenfamilies break, markets flourish — this is not just a thought, but a complete strategy.

Modernity or hidden slavery-What was India's strongest asset?

Mughals, British, and many invaders came, but one thing remained unbroken — our joint family system.

This was our real "social security". We did not need pensions, no loneliness, no mental health crisis.

Why did the West start disliking this?

Western countries are colonialists — their biggest religion is the market.

But a country like India, where people share, spend less, and think collectively — they couldn't sell their products here.

So, a clever strategy was devised:

"Break their families, make everyone lonely, and everyone will become a customer."

How was this attack carried out?

Media portrayed joint families as "quarrelsome", "burdensome", and "obstacles", while nuclear families were glamorised as "freedom", "modern", and "self-made".

Remember: How many TV shows portray mother-in-law and daughter-in-law fights, with the solution being "separate!"?

Consumerism:

When every couple started living separately:

1 family = 4 houses

1 TV = 4 TVs

1 kitchen = 4 kitchen sets

1 car = 4 scooters + 2 cars

The market boomed, and society crumbled.

What happened in India after this "thoughtful attack"?

Social degradation:

Elderly are now burdens;

Children are lonely (and lost in screens);

Relatives are "unavailable";

Influencers replaced sanskars.

Mental health crisis:

What was once discussed with grandparents is now discussed with counselors;

Loneliness now requires treatment, earlier it was cured with love.

Market benefits:

Every problem has a product;

Every emotion has an app;

Every festival has an "online order";

Subscription has replaced sanskar.

Today's question — what are we becoming?

In the race of "modernity", we:

Called joint families "outdated";

Called parents "obstacles";

Called family "unnecessary emotions";

Unfollowed relationships

But have you thought?

Amazon benefits only when you're alone on Diwali — shopping, not sitting with family.

Zomato earns only when someone isn't eating their mother's food.

Netflix is watched only when someone isn't listening to their grandmother's stories.

Solution: We can still return:

Consider joint families as "assets", not burdens.

Raise children as sanskari individuals, not consumers.

Don't throw elderly out of homes. Their experience is above every Google search.

Celebrate festivals, not products.

Increase affection, not apps, to reduce loneliness.

Conclusion:

The West broke families for trade, and we sold our existence to become modern.

It's time to stop, think, and re-adopt our sanskars or the next generation might need Google to understand the meaning of "joint family".