A few moments in public life restore our collective faith in the possibility of justice. One such moment arrived with the elevation of my senior party colleague, N. Ramchander Rao, as the State President of BJP Telangana. It is more than just a political appointment. To me, it is a triumph of ideological loyalty over expediency, of consistent service over opportunistic maneuvering.

In a political climate where party affiliations shift faster than breaking news tickers, and ideological loyalty is treated as an inconvenience, this development feels like a powerful counter-narrative. Rao’s rise is not sudden. It is a result of over four decades of unwavering commitment to the same ideological framework, to the same party, and to the same larger purpose.

Four decades of consistent commitment:

I have known him for over 12 years, not just as a party colleague but as someone I have had the privilege to work with closely, especially during our time as spokespersons for BJP Telangana. While he was senior and I was new to the role, we collaborated on many party assignments, media campaigns, crisis communications, press conferences, strategic outreach efforts, and I always admired his clarity, composure, and deep-rooted ideological conviction. He is not a man of noise, but of substance. And in a political age addicted to instant gratification, his trajectory reminds us that meaningful leadership is not a sprint but a long, committed climb.

Rao began his political life as a spirited student leader with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Osmania University campus. In the turbulent political environment of student activism in the 1980s, ideological clarity was not a convenience, it was a conviction. And he held onto it like a torch in the dark.

From those early days to holding responsibilities as the official spokesperson of the BJP, State General Secretary, Member of the Legislative Council, and now as the State President, his climb has been both principled and patient. He did not hop across parties when times were tough. He did not rebel when the tides were not in his favour. He stayed, served, and strengthened the party when there was little visibility and even lesser reward. He believed in the ideology, in the organization, and in the vision of a stronger India led by principled politics.

Ideology is not a costume:

In contemporary politics, ideology has become a fashion statement, worn one day, discarded the next. It has become something leaders wear on stage and take off in the green room. But for those of us who take public life seriously, ideology is not a costume, it is our character.

A strong ideological foundation is not meant to restrict, but to refine. It helps leaders make decisions that are consistent, communities feel represented, and policies remain rooted in purpose. That is why parties like BJP are not just electoral vehicles, they are ideological missions. And leaders like Ramchander Rao are its long-distance runners.

The great political betrayal-Party-hopping as a culture:

Let us talk about the rot.

We are now living in an era of political restlessness. Leaders jump from one party to another like changing outfits for an evening function. One day, they are condemning a party’s ideology, and the next, they are its star campaigners. They have mastered the art of ideological amnesia, conveniently forgetting what they stood against, to now claim what they never believed in.

It has become commonplace to see people jump from one extreme of the political spectrum to the other. Even from extreme Left to extreme Right. From secular-socialist rhetoric to nationalistic spiritualism, all in a matter of weeks. They swing across ideologies like it is all part of some harmless political game. But it is not. It is an insult to the electorate, a mockery of democracy, and a brutal erosion of trust in public life.

Let me be clear, party-switching is not illegal, nor is it unconstitutional. But it is ethically troubling and democratically corrosive. People elect representatives based on what they say they stand for. If that representation is betrayed for personal advancement, the very foundation of democracy begins to crack.

When newcomers claim seniority:

What is even more disturbing is that many of these party-hoppers come in with high demands. They do not enter with humility. They enter with a sense of entitlement. They want top leadership roles, ticket assurances, and strategic visibility at events on stage. In contrast, those who have spent decades in the trenches of party work are often asked to wait, to watch and adjust.

This creates not just internal imbalance but ideological dilution. It undermines the value of loyalty. It tells young political aspirants that you do not need to commit long-term, you just need to switch at the right moment to get ahead.

And let us not pretend this is a one-off issue. This trend is widespread across parties. However, as a senior member of BJP Telangana, I find it more important than ever to raise a red flag within my own ecosystem. Because we

must hold ourselves to a higher standard. BJP is not just a political party, we are a movement, we are a party with a difference. And movements are sustained not by influx, but by integrity.

My own journey-Loyalty without expectation:

I speak not just as an observer, but as a participant in this journey.

I have served BJP for over twelve years as its chief spokesperson in Telangana. Through changing leadership, shifting political equations, and intense public scrutiny, I have remained in the same role. Many have asked me why? Why not ask for something bigger? Why not negotiate for a more powerful post? Why not jump to a party that offers me more?

Believe me, I have had many such invitations. Roles in State Government. Higher party positions in other political parties. More visibility, more comfort, more responsibilities, more growth, more opportunity. However, I did not flinch for a minute to reject these offers.

I stayed. Not because I lack ambition, competence, but because I value allegiance. I believe in the BJP’s ideology, deeply, emotionally, and intellectually. I did not join this party to climb a ladder. I joined to help rebuild a nation.

And I know I am not alone. There are thousands like me across the state and this country. Competent, highly educated and passionate individuals, who chose BJP not for convenience, but for conviction to its ideology. I have spoken on thousands of media platforms regionally and nationally, worked at the ground level during elections, during crises, and represented the party with pride. But unfortunately, many feel sidelined when they see only those who have switched from other parties walking into high tables.

It is disillusioning. It sends a disheartening signal to the youth who look up to us, hoping that loyalty and long-term service still mean something. It creates confusion about what politics truly rewards, loyalty or leverage?

Rao’s elevation-A beacon of hope:

And that is why at this moment, Ramchander Rao’s elevation is so important.

It tells us that ideological loyalty is not dead. That the party still recognizes those who have walked with it, not just those who arrive when the weather is good. That substance still matters. That the long road one has taken, the prime years of youth one has spent in contribution to the party, is not a wasted one.

I commend the national and state leadership of BJP for this bold and correct choice. Among several worthy contenders, they chose a man who did not just work for the party, he embodied the party. It shows that in BJP, eventually, commitment gets its due. Even if it takes time, even if it takes patience, it does arrive.

And let this appointment also be a signal to the silent majority within the party, those working quietly, tirelessly, thanklessly. You are being watched. You are being valued. Your time will come.

A word to the youth-Ideology is still worth it:

To every young Indian who dreams of entering public life, here is my sincere advice, do not trade long-term credibility for short-term advantages. Politics is not a job switch. It is a life commitment. Join a party only if you believe in its principles. Stay not because it is easy, but because it is right.

The new culture of open houses, where every party accepts anyone, regardless of past contradictions, might seem welcoming. But it also weakens our democracy if there are no ideological filters. Politics without ideology is power without actual purpose.

If we want to create leaders with character, we must create political journeys that reward conviction. Let us not normalize disloyalty. Let us not glorify the art of switching sides. Let us, instead, uphold the power of staying rooted.

Politics of integrity:

At this juncture, we must reflect on the kind of politics we want for our nation. The integrity of politics directly influences the integrity of the nation. If we continue to allow opportunists, criminals, and power-seekers to define political discourse, we risk hollowing out our democracy.

It is the responsibility of every political party, including ours, to create space for young people, competent professionals, nationalists, and individuals with strong ideological leanings who have no criminal or corrupt background. These are the people who can elevate public life. These are the people who must be encouraged, mentored, and empowered.

Politics should not be the last resort for the unemployable. It must be a first career choice for the able, the educated, the ethical, the patriotic and the inspired. This transformation is not only necessary, but also urgent. Because the quality of a nation’s politics is the truest indicator of its national character. And we must not let it fall into mediocrity.

Closing thoughts-The real seniority:

Ramchander Rao did not demand seniority, he earned it. He did not threaten to exit to gain attention. He chose to stay even when it was not rewarding. That is what makes this elevation beautiful. It is poetic justice in an era that often forgets to reward integrity.

To my senior colleague Ramchander Rao, I extend my hearty congratulations. May your tenure inspire a new generation of leaders who do not just seek positions but pursue principles and stay rooted in the ideology of the party.

Let us show that loyalty is not a weakness. That conviction is the real currency of politics.

This, to me, is the real triumph. The triumph of ideological loyalty.

(The author is the chief spokesperson of BJP, Chairman for Nation Building Foundation, a global expert in Emotional Intelligence and a Harvard Business School certified Strategist)