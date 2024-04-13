Live
- Chiranjeevi Praises Teja Sajja's Remarkable Growth Over the Years
- One in four women experience gender disparity in India’s BFSI sector: Report
- Kirsten Dunst credits motherhood for enhancing her acting skills
- Sharwanand Back with a Bang! 4 New Films Announced on Actor's Birthday
- Ponguru Narayana Assures Priority for Porters in TDP Government
- 75 pc of enterprise software engineers to use AI code assistants by 2028
- Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy organises Racchabanda program at Brahmanavalli BC Colony
- MVV Satyanarayana campaigns in Pedda Waltair Dalaivari Street
- Massive TDP rally in Nellore led by Dr. Ponguru Narayana and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy
- YS Jagan urges people to vote for the party which will bring positive changes
Just In
75 pc of enterprise software engineers to use AI code assistants by 2028
About 75 per cent of enterprise software engineers will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) code assistants by 2028, up from less than 10 per cent in...
About 75 per cent of enterprise software engineers will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) code assistants by 2028, up from less than 10 per cent in early 2023, a new report said.
According to Gartner, around 63 per cent of organisations are at present piloting, deploying or have already deployed AI code assistants globally.
“Software engineering leaders must determine ROI and build a business case as they scale their rollouts of AI code assistants,” said Philip Walsh, Senior Principal Analyst at Gartner.
“However, traditional ROI frameworks steer engineering leaders toward metrics centred on cost reduction.
This narrow perspective fails to capture the full value of AI code assistants,” he added.
The report surveyed about 598 global respondents in the third quarter of 2023.
AI code assistants allow more capabilities that go beyond code generation and completion.
As per the researchers, they are collaborative assistants that enhance developers’ efficiency by stimulating brainstorming and increasing code quality enhancements which empower developers to continuously upskill and build proficiency across programming frameworks.
The enablers provided by AI code assistants result in higher job satisfaction and retention, saving expenses associated with turnover, they added.
“To convey the full enterprise value story for AI code assistants, software engineering leaders should connect value enablers to impacts, and then analyse the overall return to the organisation,” said Walsh.