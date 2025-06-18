97% of educators keen to integrate AI into teaching: Survey

A new survey by Digii (edtech SaaS provider ) reveals overwhelming enthusiasm among higher education faculty in India’s leading academic hubs—Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad—for integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their teaching methods. According to the report, a striking 97% of educators expressed interest in adopting AI tools to enhance classroom effectiveness and student outcomes.

The report, titled “AI-Driven Education: Maximizing the Potential of AI to Aid Educators and Enhance Educational Successes”, is based on responses from over 500 faculty members across 22 leading higher education institutions. It offers a rare look into how educators perceive the role of emerging technologies in transforming traditional teaching practices.

The findings show that 93% of respondents believe AI will significantly improve their overall teaching experience, while 41% are already actively using AI tools. Among those currently using AI in the classroom, key applications include:

• 70% for content creation

• 40.1% for generating assessments

• 28.4% for attendance monitoring

• 24.4% for conducting evaluations

• 22.5% for delivering feedback

In addition to current usage, 37% of educators have experimented with AI tools though they are not actively using them yet. Meanwhile, 21.6% reported no AI tool usage so far, highlighting room for further adoption and training.

Commenting on the results, Hemant Sahal, Founder & CEO of Digii, stated, “One of the most promising insights from our survey is the overwhelming enthusiasm among educators in Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad to embrace AI-based tools. 97% of them are not only interested in leveraging AI to improve learning outcomes but are also willing to undergo the necessary training to integrate these tools effectively into their teaching practices.”

As AI continues to reshape the landscape of higher education globally, the survey signals a strong willingness among Indian educators to keep pace with technological change. The findings underscore a critical need for structured training and infrastructure to support AI adoption in classrooms, paving the way for a more personalized, efficient, and data-driven approach to education

in India.