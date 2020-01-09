Ananya Rajaraman wins Global Child Prodigy Award 2020

Bengaluru: In keeping with its tradition of high achievement and excellence, Ananya Rajaraman, Grade 10 student of Greenwood High International School has been awarded the Global Child Prodigy Award (GCPA) 2020 for her writing prowess and skills by the 100 Global Child Prodigy Awards, a platform to celebrate a child's talent and power.

Ananya was selected for the award through a rigorous review process from 2017 and the GCPA picked 100 gifted children including Ananya from over 15,000 nominees across 45 countries. The award was presented by Lieutenant Governor of Puduchery, Ms. Kiran Bedi in the presence of senior Parliamentarians, music stalwarts, Nobel peace laureate Kailash Sathyarthi and many other dignitaries at a gala event in New Delhi.

The 100 Global Child Prodigy Awards, supported by the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Oscar winning music director AR Rahman among others, celebrates the talent of children in different categories like dance, music, arts, writing, acting, modelling, science, innovation and sports.The awardees, who will get the honor to meet eminent leaders and get global exposure, will be part of other significant international events as speakers or influencers. The "100 Global Child Prodigies award 2020" book featuring its awardees to the world at large will be distributed to all the top libraries of the world.

Ananya began composing and reciting stories at a very early age of 2 yrs, and by five, she composed over 175 short stories in a series, in the genre of fantasy with characters drawn from her imagination. At seven, she wrote her first novelette, in the genre of adventure, and at nine, she wrote her first novel in the genre of crime fiction.

Ananya always enjoys the thrill and logic that the genre of crime offers, and wanted to create a world of her own, where events unfolded in a suspenseful, yet logical, fashion. She is inspired by her excellent teachers, academic coordinators who have constantly encouraged and reposed confidence in her abilities. Even the Principal of the school accepted her request to write the foreword for her books. Besides this, she also found encouragement from the community of readers and friends. All these have helped her evolve holistically as a writer.

Ananya wrote her first book 'Magnus Hooper (As the Criminal Sleeps)' at ten, which was published in 2016. For this, she was acknowledged the youngest crime-fiction author in India by the India Book of Records. She published her second novel 'Magnus Hooper: A Contentious Inheritance' in 2018 and in 2020 she has been selected for the Global Child Prodigy Award.Ananya is also an avid blogger with her own blog –"bookatrian.wordpress.com" in which she writes articles on different topics and poems.She has also been compiling a treatise on grammar, by penning articles on particular grammar concepts.

Commenting on winning the Global Prodigy Award 2020, Ananya Rajaraman said:"I feel honoured to be amongst the 100 prodigies in the world. It was wonderful to interact with other exceptional achievers across the world, and the distinguished guests at the ceremony. I thank them for selecting me among thousands of applicants, and my principal, teachers, classmates and family for encouraging me to take up writing and the almighty for showering his everlasting grace upon me. In the future, I aspire to become a theoretical physicist."

Commenting on Ananya's achievement, Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High said:"It is a moment of pride for the school, Ananya's family and friends.Ananya has worked very hard at such a young age and to get to the top. Our school maintains high standardsin academics and co-curricular activities and Ananya's success reflects our worldview. I congratulate Ananya and wish her the best in her futureendeavours."