ASPIRE invites applications for Start-up Launcher Programme

The Start-up Launcher Programme is jointly offered by ASPIRE at University of Hyderabad (UoH) and The Entrepreneur Zone–TEZ (A Startup Accelerator). While ASPIRE, a not-for-profit organisation, manages the innovation and entrepreneurial activities at the UoH through the incubation of startups, TEZ, mentors and accelerates the startups by giving them critical business inputs to launch and scale up. The part-time, weekend programme, which runs over three-months, is a combination of Master classes and one-on-one mentorship (both online and offline).

The programme covers – PoC, Idea, Market Validation, Customer Discovery, Business Models, MVP, Regulatory Compliances, Go-to-Market Strategy, Finance and Funding, Business Plan and Pitch deck. Well known Entrepreneurs/Investors and Academicians will mentor the budding entrepreneurs through a structured programme. Students, Researchers, Innovators, SMEs, Professionals, Techies and Consultants, can apply for the programme. This programme has mentored and supported 200+ aspiring entrepreneurs and startups.

The new batch, cohort will begin on 4th June–27th August, 2022. Selection will be on the basis of the business idea presented traction achieved.

The last date for receiving applications is extended to 8th May 2022. Apply online on tezaccelator.com by clicking on the Startup Launcher programme.