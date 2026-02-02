Career clarity conclave & expo held for students

Hyderabad: Resonance Colleges, Hyderabad, on Sunday organised the Career Clarity Conclave & Expo – 2026, The day-long event was held at the JNTU Auditorium, Hyderabad, and witnessed participation from students, parents, academicians, and industry professionals.

The conclave featured five structured expert-led sessions, each followed by interactive Q&A segments that allowed students and parents to directly engage with speakers. The objective was to provide clarity on career pathways, course selection, competitive examinations, admissions processes, and emerging opportunities across Engineering, Medicine, Science, Technology, and allied fields.

Bringing together leading voices from premier institutions and industry, each session comprised a keynote address supported by two panel experts, offering participants diverse perspectives and real-world insights.

Topics ranged from computer science and core engineering to new-age engineering courses, medical careers beyond MBBS, and alternative career options outside engineering and medicine.

Prominent speakers included Ramesh Loganathan, Dean, IIIT Hyderabad; Dr. Rama Sastry Vedula, Dean – Core Engineering, GITAM Deemed to be University; Rahul Attuluri, Co-founder & CEO, NxtWave; Dr. B. Bala Raju, Senior Consultant, Yashoda Hospitals; and Sudhakar Rao, Director of Branding, ICFAI, along with senior academicians and industry leaders from BITS Pilani, Infosys, VIT, Biological E, and Student Tribe.

Addressing students, speakers emphasised aptitude-based course selection, strong conceptual foundations, continuous skill development, and awareness of evolving career landscapes. They also highlighted the importance of understanding long-term commitments in fields such as medicine and the growing scope of careers beyond traditional choices.

In his message, the Director of Resonance Colleges, Hyderabad, said the conclave was designed to bridge the gap between student aspirations and real-world opportunities. “By bringing credible academic and industry voices onto one platform, we aim to empower students and parents with clarity, confidence, and direction to make informed career decisions,” he said.