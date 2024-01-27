GITAM celebrates Republic Day

The 75th Republic Day celebrated at GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad on Friday.



The day began with a flag unfurling ceremony followed by the singing of the National Anthem and a march past by NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, and Security personnel.

GITAM Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. D S Rao, unfurled the tricolour flag with the assistance of Assistant Physical Director M Narayana Rao.

In his address to the staff and students, Prof. Rao emphasised the importance of individual contribution to the nation’s development, urging everyone to work independently and strive to make the country a better place for all citizens. He also highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed nation and encouraged everyone to pledge their commitment to this goal.

The celebration continued with patriotic songs and a traditional dance performance by the students, who took pride in honoring the spirit of unity. NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, and Security personnel were recognized for their exemplary work with mementos and appreciation certificates.