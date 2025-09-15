Google Search’s AI Mode now available in Hindi

New Delhi: With Artificial Intelligence (AI) transforming how Google Search is being used, the tech giant announced the launch of its AI mode in Hindi for users across the globe.

The update, which uses a custom version of Gemini 2.5, enables users to ask longer, more complex, or nuanced questions in Hindi and receive more helpful and personalised answers. “We recently launched it in English in India and have received great feedback on its ability to handle complex queries. We’re thrilled to take the next step: starting today, we’re rolling out AI Mode in Hindi for users around the world,” the company said in a blogpost.

The AI mode is designed to answer questions that would normally require multiple searches to find an answer. It is designed to be multimodal, and the feature allows users to ask questions using text, voice, or images.

“AI is transforming Search to make it more useful and easier than ever to ask Google anything. We’re excited to bring AI mode to Hindi and look forward to seeing how people use it,” said Hema Budhraju, VP of Product Management, Search.

“Making Search a great experience for people around the world is about more than just translating. It requires a deep understanding of local knowledge and context, and Gemini 2.5’s advanced multimodal and reasoning capabilities help us understand language better,” she added. AI mode is also able to understand complex user queries with its capabilities. It can understand the nuances and complexities of requests, such as gardening, aromatic, night-blooming flowers, and special atmospheres, and provide tailored suggestions for home gardening. The launch will provide users with a better search experience, easier access to information, and a more accessible way to explore information in their preferred languages, the companysaid.