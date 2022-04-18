Graduation ceremony organised

Glendale Academy International, Hyderabad, organised Graduation Day for their outgoing batch of grade 12 students of the academic session 2021-22 in its campus. The event was graced by the chief guests were Illambrithi K, IAS, Director of Census Operations in Telangana and Sarvar Babukhan, Chairperson, Glendale Group of Schools. The passing out batch of class 12, with beaming smiles and winning attitude, was dressed up beautifully; girls in sarees and boys in suits, complete with graduation gowns and caps. They were accompanied by their proud parents who appeared equally enthusiastic.

The event commenced with the emcee welcoming all the dignitaries, parents and students which was followed by the school choir leading others in singing the School Song. Ms. Anjum Babukhan, Director Education, Glendale Group of Schools addressed the audience. Her invaluable words of wisdom showered as blessings for the senior most Glendalites. She congratulated the graduates and declared the Graduation Day open.

The class teachers awarded the students the Star MI Certificates according to the Intelligence each individual excelled in following the concept of Multiple Intelligences which the school fosters.

The Assistant Director, Minu Salooja, announced the winners of the various prestigious awards such as Subject Toppers, Stream Toppers, Basheeruddin Babukhan School All Rounder Awards for curriculum and co-curricular activities, Prof P V Rajagopal Memorial Award for Academic Excellence and finally yet importantly, Sarver Babukhan Complete School Circle Award for the students who finished their complete school education in Glendale (Kindergarten to Class 12). The winners felt ecstatic being honoured and felicitated by Anjum Babukhan, the Director herself.