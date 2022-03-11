MANUU offers admissions in distance programmes

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) is offering admissions in distance mode courses for January 2022, 2021-22 Session.

According to Prof Mohd Razaullah Khan, Director I/c, admissions are being offered in M.A. Urdu, B.Com., Diploma in Teach English, Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication, Certificate in Proficiency in Urdu through English and Certificate in Functional English for January 2022 session.

The last date for submission of online application form and payment of fee is 31st March, 2022. The e-prospectus, online application forms and fee details are available at manuu.edu.in/dde (Admission Portal manuuadmission.samarth.edu.in).

For further details Student Support Unit (SSU) Helpline can be contacted on Nos. 040-23008463 or 23120600 (Extn. 2207), 7793944799, 6005303261, 9891717026 or visit university website. The candidates can also contact any of the MANUU Regional Centres/Sub-Regional Centres located at Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Ranchi, Amaravathi, Srinagar, Jammu, Nuh (Mewat) and Lucknow. (NSS)