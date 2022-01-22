Online course on Hinduism launched 

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has launched an Online Certificate Programme on Hinduism. Titled 'Introduction to Hinduism'. The course, delivered by the varsity's International Centre for Spiritual Studies, will be spread across 200 hours over six months. The course fee is Rs. 10,000 and anyone over the age of 16 years can enroll in the programme through https://amrita.edu/ahead/introduction-to-hinduism/. The first batch of courses starts from April 2022.

It also offers a six week Online Certificate Programme in 'Mahabharata Upanayanam' and a four-week Programme in 'Essence of Hinduism'. Around 170 students have enrolled so far for the course on Mahabharata and 120 students for "Essence of Hinduism". Of this, at least 30-40 students are foreigners.

Sivanandan DS, Asst Prof, Amrita Darshanam, said, "The course will offer a bird's eye view of Sanatan Dharma, which is one of the major philosophical systems in the world. The students will get an idea of the various texts, traditions and philosophical schools of Hinduism. They will be able to understand and practice this ancient spiritual and philosophical wisdom in their personal and societal realms."