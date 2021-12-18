SDMC sets up ‘Nutrition Garden' in 48 schools

New Delhi: With an aim to make students aware of the nutritional value of seasonal fruits and vegetables, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has established "Nutrition Garden" in its 48 schools, an official statement said on Thursday.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the "Nutrition Garden" has been opened in 48 schools and it will be started in 100 more schools by the end of December.

"The SDMC has planned to start Nutrition Garden in all 568 SDMC schools and SDMC-aided schools by the end of January next year. The majority of children report deficiency of protein, vitamins, calcium and essential minerals.

Vegetables and fruits grown through Nutrition Garden will be used for Mid-Day meals which will further help in providing nutritious food to children," Bharti said in the statement. He said schools that are facing a shortage of land will start Nutrition Garden with the help of pots as fruits and vegetables will be grown in them.

"Arrangement of pots will be made for such schools and the horticulture department has been asked to cooperate with the schools. The department will also organise workshops for setting up Nutrition Garden," he added. Director of SDMC's Education Department Pradeep Kumar said fruits and vegetables like potato, radish, brinjal, coriander, spinach, mustard, tomato, okra, carrot, fenugreek, mango, pomegranate, mulberry, chikoo, lemon, malta, guava, etc will be grown in schools. These fruits and vegetables will be grown by following the weather cycle and organic compost will be used to grow them, the statement said.