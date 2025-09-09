SheBuilds 2025: A purpose-driven hackathon empowering women in tech

SheBuilds 2025, a women-only hackathon, was held at VLIV’s women’s residence in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida. Organised by HackCulture and supported by GitHub, the event brought together female tech talent from across India to collaboratively address real-world challenges through technology.

The 24-hour live-in hackathon attracted over 1,500 registrations from 25 cities and 23 states. Following a multi-stage selection process, 45 finalist teams were invited to participate in the event. These teams, composed of students and professionals, engaged in hands-on problem-solving, guided by mentors and industry experts.

The event’s location in Knowledge Park—one of India’s largest student hubs with over 200,000 students—ensured that it was deeply connected to the country’s next generation of innovators. The hackathon offered participants an environment where they could safely live, learn, and experiment while being supported by peers, mentors, and industry partners.

Finalist teams represented some of India’s top academic institutions, including IIT Madras, IIIT Kota, IGDTUW, and the University of Delhi. Their projects focused on AI-driven solutions addressing practical problems, ranging from healthcare to education, mobility, and data security.

The competition recognized three top teams:

• First Place – Pixie Chicks (VIPS, New Delhi)

• Second Place – CodeSync (Bhagwan Parshuram Institute of Technology, New Delhi)

• Third Place – 404 Error: Boys Not Found (MAIT, New Delhi)

The teams presented solutions that reflected creativity, technical expertise, and a commitment to societal impact.

Participants expressed how the hackathon provided more than just a technical challenge—it offered a platform for connection, learning, and empowerment. Many highlighted the sense of safety, community, and mentorship as defining aspects of the experience.

SheBuilds 2025 demonstrated how structured, inclusive platforms can help women harness technology to innovate, lead, and contribute meaningfully to India’s digital landscape. By prioritizing collaboration and learning, the event underscored the potential of women to shape the future of tech and society.