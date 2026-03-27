Students engage with experts on AI, cybersecurity and aerospace

A technology conclave brought together students, researchers and industry experts to discuss emerging developments in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductors and aerospace engineering.

The event, titled FUTUREFORGE 2026, was organised by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), at its campus under the theme “Designing Tomorrow’s Machines, Minds and Microchips.” It featured panel discussions and interactive sessions aimed at helping students understand how evolving technologies are shaping industries and career opportunities.

The conclave included multiple panel discussions covering topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, electric vehicle battery technologies and aerospace innovation. Experts spoke about how these sectors are rapidly transforming and the need for students to stay updated with both technical knowledge and practical skills. Discussions on artificial intelligence focused on the growing role of advanced systems capable of decision-making and problem-solving. Speakers also raised concerns around governance, ethical use and reliability, highlighting the importance of responsible development and deployment.

Cybersecurity emerged as another key area of discussion, particularly in the context of new technologies such as large language models. Experts noted that as digital systems become more advanced, the need for stronger security frameworks and awareness is increasing.

The conclave also addressed developments in semiconductor technology, with discussions on efforts to strengthen domestic capabilities and reduce dependence on imports. In addition, advancements in electric vehicle batteries were highlighted, particularly in terms of improving efficiency, safety and sustainability.

In the aerospace sector, experts discussed the use of digital tools and simulations in improving aircraft design and maintenance processes. These technologies are expected to play a significant role in future innovations.

The event provided students with an opportunity to interact directly with professionals and gain insights into industry expectations. It also highlighted the growing importance of research, innovation and interdisciplinary learning in engineering education.