Supporting students taking up degree programme in Data Science at IIT-Madras

Chennai: Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt Ltd, an automotive technology and business centre supporting automakers Renault and Nissan, globally, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras here, to offer scholarships for aspiring students, the premier research institute said on Friday. Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre under its corporate social responsibility initiative would provide financial assistance to 100 students hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue a bachelor degree in programming and data science at IIT-Madras.

IIT-Madras introduced the B Sc Programming and Data Science in 2020 as its first online degree course. The programme has been designed to cater to candidates from all educational backgrounds and it would be attractive for students keen on taking up a career in data science and programming.

"We are delighted to partner with IIT Madras to empower 100 students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their dreams to build a career in programming and data science," RNTBCI Managing Director, Debashis Neogi who took part in the inaugural ceremony said. "At RNTBCI, we encourage social commitment through our endeavours in various community development initiatives through CSR activities.

The importance of data science is evident in almost every aspect of life and with absolute certainty, we could say that the boundless potential of the students will be harnessed at IIT Madras," he said. With multiple entries and exit options, the programme provides the desired flexibility for students as well as working professionals to earn a degree from IIT Madras.