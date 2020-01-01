Tirupati: Young women desire enhanced security measures

Tirupati: When the world enters the new decade youth have several aspirations to fulfil in the next 10 years which will be very crucial in transforming lives and reach their goals. On the eve of the New Year, The Hans India met a group of young women studying at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) to know their aspirations, the challenges ahead in the society, their expectations and their New Year resolutions. Concern on women's security occupies driver's seat in which they want to see a qualitative change in the days to come.



Many of them were looking optimistic about the society around them that they can live happily with decent jobs which best suits their education. They were equally worried about the security of women particularly in the wake of Disha episode. In one tone, they have been asking the governments to take stringent measures in providing safety to women. They want police patrolling has to be intensified particularly during nights. Women should not have night duties and when it is inevitable, they should be escorted to office and back home.

Significantly, today's youth have been showing concern on nature and they are very much worried about plastic pollution and wants a plastic free society. Health and hygiene of women also draws their attention and they want the governments and NGOs to focus on this aspect. Distributing sanitary napkins, organising more and more health camps are necessary to improve the situation. They even touched the importance of women empowerment, which has to go a long way to make them stand on their own.





A student said, "Positive vibrations have to be increased around us to nullify the negativity spreading everywhere. Youth should have self-restraint and social consciousness. As we go out of campus to drive our future, we need to lay every step carefully". Some of them were worried about the decreasing human values and human relations and said that everyone has to blame themselves for this trend. It has to be improved by all means. To start with each one should devote some time everyday to spend with family members by keeping mobile phones away at that time. Time spent on social media has to come down and book reading habit has to be encouraged from childhood.

They also talked about the customs and traditions which are taking a back seat these days. Various events have to be conducted to bring awareness on our customs and everyone have to cherish them always. "Every individual has to take it as a responsibility to follow traffic rules. It can save lives and bring a welcome change in the society as a whole", opined another student.

All of them wants to strive hard to secure good jobs and settle well in life. Some of them are looking for reducing their weight with changes in dietary habits and doing exercise regularly. Some others want to involve in some small charities at least on important days like their birthdays etc., "We practice helping others as far as possible", they advocated. C Leela Sowmya, S Manogna, B Madhavi, N Jyotsna, S Lakshmi Chandana, Sushmitha and several others have actively expressed their views and all of them have shouted 'Happy New Year' loudly by jumping with joy.