Value-based storytelling classes for students

In an exemplary endeavour to make teaching fun and effective, Jasudben ML School (JML), introduced a first-of-its-kind in-curriculum, storytelling-based value enrichment programme for Grades I to IV . It is a unique, year-long programme that builds values like kindness, respect and honesty in students using Indian stories. For this, the school has engaged 'Amar Chitra Katha' (ACK) - the country's favourite story-teller and is set to unleash the magic of stories into the classroom.

Explaining the reasons for taking on this innovative teaching modus operandi, "We adults underestimate the power of stories and their impact on young minds. The message or moral of an interesting story creates a far greater impression on kids than the usual preaching ever does. Storytelling is a beautiful tool that simultaneously engages various parts of the mind like the cognitive, the creative and the emotional. It allows children to explore their cultural roots, experience diverse thoughts and enables them to empathise with unfamiliar people, places or situations. So we are definitely looking forward to introducing this programme with the support of one of the country's finest storytelling institutions - ACK." says Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal of JML School

"Introducing this concept is going to be an engaging and fruitful endeavour. I am sure that it will pique students' interest and will prove to be a highly effective teaching tool. To ensure impactful delivery of this new programme, we are in the process of providing adequate training for our teachers who will conduct the sessions at the school."says Shachii Manik co-ordinator



Amar Chitra Katha, the legendary publisher that has been spreading magic amongst children with its meaningful tales since over half a century has been roped in to build content and training modules to assist JML to conduct value-based storytelling and activity sessions to be incorporated as part of JML's classes. These sessions are theme-based and split into four modules with a bonus showcase session in every term.

Every module will entail a story from the ACK library, a short quiz based on the story, discussion based on the main value of the story, a small art and craft, games , and theatre activity centered around the story or its value and dramatisation of one story to showcase at the end of the term.

"Amar Chitra Katha has been telling stories for over 53 years and has always been a route to your roots. Storytelling has always been one of the most enriching forms of creating impact in the minds of readers and listeners alike. As India's favourite storytellers, our vision at Amar Chitra Katha has always been to inspire children through our vibrant stories about India's glorious past, culture and values. The objective of this programme is to use stories as a medium to create an honest, respectful and kind next generation for India and the world. says Presti Vyas, CEO and President at ACK